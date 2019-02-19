Menu
Meghan Markle has snuck into NYC for an exclusive baby shower. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Parenting

Meghan’s secret girls’ trip to NYC

by Bronte Coy
19th Feb 2019 7:17 AM

MEGHAN Markle has snuck into New York City for an ultra-exclusive, top-secret baby shower with her closest friends.

According to Harper's Bazaar, sources have revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, who is seven-months pregnant, flew into the Big Apple last Friday for a five-night break and lavish private baby shower with some of her closest friends.

Meghan and her close pal Jess Mulroney (pictured in 2016) are holidaying in NYC. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage
The party will take place on Tuesday at a hotel on the Upper East Side with 20 of Meghan's close friends, and has been arranged by her BFF, stylist Jessica Mulroney, reports Page Six.

"The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves," explained a source close to the duchess. "This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it's nice to share precious moments."

Jessica is throwing the lavish baby shower.
The source added that the trip was planned months ago, and that it's been a "relaxing" visit.

Meghan and her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, were spotted in a private space at swanky bakery Ladurée in the SoHo district on Saturday, where they shared macarons and tea.

US Weekly reports she later wandered into a baby store called Bonpoint to peruse some items for her first child with Prince Harry, due in less than two months.

A day before making the trip back to the United States, Meghan enjoyed a quiet Valentine's Day with her husband at their cottage within Kensington Palace.

Once she returns home again later this week, Meghan will then head to Morocco with Harry for an official two-day visit.

