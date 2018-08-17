Meghan’s secret revealed in old blog post

MEGHAN Markle has had many public feuds with family and former friends since becoming a royal, but she has always handled herself with such dignity and grace.

It turns out the Duchess of Sussex has a long-held mantra when it comes to dealing with relationship breaksdowns and moving on.

On her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, Meghan reportedly shared a motivational quote by Portuguese author Jose Micard Teixeira about letting go of toxic relationships and learning to put yourself first.

The post, which was published by Meghan in 2014 and recently unearthed by the Instagram account harry_meghan_updates, talks about not "wasting time with what displeases me or hurts me".

"I have no patience for cynacism, excessive criticism and demand of any nature," it reads.

"I lost the will to please those who do not like me, to love those who do not love me, and to smile at those wgo do not smile at me.

"I no longer spend a single minute in those who lie or want to manipulate."

Meghan shared this motivational quote from Jose Micard Teixeira on her blog, The Tig. Picture: Instagram

The words ring particularly true now, with the Duchess of Sussex embroiled in a bitter feud with her father, Thomas Markle, and half-sister, Samantha Markle.

Meghan has reportedly not spoken to her father since just after her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, when the prince allegedly told the 74-year-old off over those infamous staged paparazzi photos.

Meghan has reportedly not spoken to her father since just after her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. Picture: ITV

Since then, Mr Markle has gone on to give several unflattering media interviews, the most recent of which he claimed Meghan would be "better off if [I] was dead" and that Kensington Palace had discarded him, giving him no way to contact his daughter.

Meghan's half-sister also hasn't held back from commenting on her Meghan's new life - despite previously admitting they hadn't spoken in more than a decade.

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle hasn’t held back from criticising her younger sister despite the fact they haven’t spoken in more than a decade. Picture: ITV

Since her younger sister wed Prince Harry, Ms Markle has delivered a steady stream of angry tirades directed at Meghan and the royal family on Twitter and in media interviews.

She has called her "Cruella de Vil", accused her of being fake, and said she would be "responsible" if their father died.

In the latest Twitter tirade, she called the royal family unchristian.

"The Queen's church? You call yourself Christians (sic)? Christ would never treat our family as you have. Shame on you heartless things," Ms Markle tweeted.

Meghan has had to handle many public family fueds since becoming a royal. Picture: AP

And in a later tweet aimed squarely at her royal sister, she wrote: "Meg does owe our father love and respect … it is the decent thing to do. Oh but wait, you're right, maybe cold, inhumane people don't owe anyone anything, but isn't that a form of sociopathy?"