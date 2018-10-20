Insane cost of Meghan Markle’s wardrobe
IT seems the Duchess of Sussex has spared no cost when it comes to her Australian tour wardrobe, wearing nearly $A30,000 worth of designer outfits in just four days.
The pregnant royal, 37, has showed off her sleek and sophisticated dress sense during her time so far in Sydney, Melbourne and Dubbo with husband, Prince Harry.
But the outfits have not been cheap.
Her cashed-up wardrobe has included a Martin Grant trench coat ($A2262), Dion Lee dress ($A1282), Stuart Weitzman heels ($A656) and a Gucci mini Sylvie bag ($A2650).
So far, Meghan Markle's head-to-toe designer ensembles have cost about $A30,000 - and that cost has risen even further after she stepped out in Sydney today.
She wore a black ankle-length dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead, teamed with black pumps and a fascinator by Philip Treacy.
The cost of the items have so-far remain undisclosed.
In Bondi yesterday, she sported a Martin Grant striped maxi dress, which cost about $A1605, teamed with $A145 espadrilles by Castaner, and Karen Walker 'Temptation' studs ($A169).
Later in the day she went back to her signature look - a navy dress - this time, by British designer Roksanda (about $A$2362), according to theDaily Mail.
Earlier in the week, she turned heads in Dubbo wearing a blazer from her friend Serena William's collection ($A200) - one of her most affordable looks to date.
She teamed it with a pair of Outland jeans ($A200) and a Maison Kitsune shirt ($A73) - excluding accessories and shoes, that ensemble cost less than $A500.
Then in Melbourne she wore a yet-to-be-released custom Dion Lee dress ($A1282), followed by an outfit change into a more affordable Club Monaco version ($A593).
She also showed she isn't afraid to re-wear items from her extensive wardrobe, wearing her Rothy's flats several times this week.
While her Australian tour wardrobe has been seriously cashed-up so far, it is by no means her most expensive series of outfits since joining the British royal family.
In July, the formerSuits star sported more than $A32,000 worth of clothes and accessories in just three hours on her tour of Dublin with Harry.
Her pricey wardrobe included a Roland Mouret dress, Fendi bag and Givenchy belt, as she returned to her Hollywood glamour roots.
A set of Givenchy's Grain de Poudre slim fit trousers and a matching jacket added up to nearly $A4400, and she also wore a Roland Mouret dress ($A2689), Birks earrings ($A16,000) and a Fendi bag ($5181).
A SNAPSHOT OF MEGHAN'S AUSTRALIAN TOUR ESSENTIALS
Karen Lee dress: $A1800
Serena Williams blazer: $A200
Maison Kitsune shirt: $A73
Outland jeans: $A199
Club Monaco dress: $A593
Martin Grant trench coat: $A2262
Dion Lee dress: $A1282
Martin Grant striped maxi dress: $A1605
Roksanda two-tone dress: $A2362
Stuart Weitzman heels: $A656
Rothy's ballet flats: about $A200
Castaner espadrilles: $A145
Maison Birks bracelet: $A4630
Karen Walker studded earrings: $A169