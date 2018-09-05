Meghan’s power pantsuit after minidress

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild Awards in London. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty

MEGHAN Markle's royal duties are continuing in London this week, and this time she's suited up for the occasion in one of her signature tuxedos.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a chic, black pantsuit from US label Altuzarra for her first appearance at the WellChild Awards with Prince Harry overnight, pairing it with a black camisole, black clutch and a pair of black pumps.

She polished off the sleek look with one of her favourite low messy buns and a pair of diamond and pearl earrings - reportedly a gift from the Queen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greet recipients of the WellChild Awards in London. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty

The annual awards ceremony celebrates the inspiring qualities of some of the UK's gravely ill young people, as well as the outstanding work of their caregivers.

The Duke of Sussex has been patron of WellChild since 2007 and it is always one of the most emotional events in his calendar.

Meghan wore a chic, black pantsuit from US label Altuzarra. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Meghan arrives at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Meghan's appearance at the pre-awards reception, where she and Harry met with winners and their families, follows their visit to a Hamilton show in London's West End last week. All eyes were on the 37-year-old royal, who opted for a short $436 black Judith and Charles tuxedo dress and black high-heel shoes. The daring outfit was cut well above her knees and showed off her legs.

The Duchess of Sussex also ignored royal protocol by not wearing pantyhose. The Queen requires all royal women to wear nude stockings while in public.

It is not the first time Ms Markle has broken the rules, though. She has previously stepped out without stockings, exposed her shoulders and broke protocol by giving autographs and taking selfies.

Meghan turned heads in this suited look. Picture: AP/Matt Dunham