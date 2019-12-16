Meghan’s ageless school pic revealed
In an old image posted online of Prince Harry's future wife, Meghan Markle, 16, can be seen beaming as she poses with then-boyfriend Luis Segura.
At the time, Meghan, now 38, was attending Immaculate Heart High School, according to The Sun.
For the 1997 dance, she chose to wear a slinky black dress, choker and stylish up-do.
The photo appears to have been taken during the festive season since the couple are standing in front of a Christmas tree.
According to the image caption, "16 year old Meghan Markle [poses] with her first boyfriend Luis Segura at a high school Christmas dance in 1997".
The post has received more than 63,000 'likes' - and many social media users were in disbelief at how little the Duchess appears to have aged.
One person wrote: "She still looks the same, good genes."
Another commented: "She hasn't changed."
A third shared: "Princess Meghan was a gorgeous teenager."
And a fourth added: "You could have told me that was taken last year and I'd wholeheartedly believe you."
Last month, Meghan's high school teacher said she was "always a leader among her school friends" and "stood up for the underdog".
Ilise Faye - who taught the Duchess until she was 13 years old - added: "School was important to her, learning was important and she had a voice."
This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.