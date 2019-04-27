Meghan’s due date ‘yesterday’

FOR the last few weeks, the nation has been waiting patiently for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to welcome their first child.

And with the Duchess expected to give birth any time now, one royal expert has revealed that yesterday was "pretty much" the 37-year-old's due date, The Sun reports.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain yesterday, ITV's royal editor Chris Ship explained that the birth of the new royal baby is "imminent".

"We know the baby is due, in fact I can tell you that the due date is pretty much today," revealed Chris.

"Today, tomorrow, we really are in the realms of imminent arrival.

"Has it happened overnight? Well, put it this way, we haven't been told that it's happened overnight, but it's definitely any day now."

The royal baby is imminent. Picture: AP

Chris went on to explain what could happen once Meghan goes into labour.

"All we can say at the moment is that the birth is imminent, it is any day.

"We don't know whether she is going to have it at home, we think she's going to try to but we don't know for sure.

"If she's going to hospital, they're not going to tell us which hospital and they're going to try and get her into hospital and back out again before they've even informed us of where that location is.

" … We will be told when she's comfortably in labour, when she's given birth to a boy or a girl and then there will be a photocall of some sort some days afterwards, very small, very controlled and very much arranged by the Sussexes themselves."

Despite the royal expert’s claim, some bookies are taking bets Meghan won’t give birth until May. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP

Despite the comments, bookies are now claiming Meghan could give birth in May, after Prince Harry stepped out with Kate Middleton yesterday.

To commemorate Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey, the Duke of Sussex joined his sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge.

The dad-to-be was not originally expected to attend in case his first child did arrive, with the event left off his official diary.

"We were as surprised as everyone else that Harry decided to attend a public event as we assumed the baby was imminent," Rupert Adams, a William Hill spokesman, told the Mirror.

"We are now odds on that the baby will not arrive until May."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.