Meghan’s Insta post raises eyebrows

It's business as usual on the Sussex Royal Instagram page despite uncertainty surrounding whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be able to keep their brand following their split from the royal family.

On Wednesday, the couple posted a previously unseen photo of Meghan carrying out her royal duties "earlier this month" at animal charity Mayhew - one of her royal patronages the Duchess is expected to keep in a private capacity.

However the timing of the post has raised eyebrows from royal reports. It comes as the couple potentially face an expensive and complicated battle if forced to change the Sussex Royal brand central to their social media presence and new website.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threaten legal action over pap photos

RELATED: $1 million price of Harry and Meghan's escape

Meghan and Harry’s Instagram account seems to be business as usual despite uncertainty surrounding their brand. Picture: AP Photo.

Beneath a candid photo of Meghan visiting the animal welfare charity, the caption read:

"Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period.

"The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day.

"From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community - @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals."

It comes as the future of the Sussex Royal brand is in doubt after the Queen banned Harry and Meghan from using their HRH styles and announced they would no longer act as official representatives of the royal family.

Currently, the "Sussex Royal" name and logo features on their website and social media account which has more than 11 million followers.

A final decision as to whether they will continue to use the branding is yet to be made, however on Tuesday a senior adviser to the Queen went public with his views that the couple should not be allowed to keep it.

Meghan was pictured visiting the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, Canada last week. "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community." Picture: Downtown Eastside Women's Centre

In the northern spring the couple will formally step away from their royal positions for "complete and absolute" freedom from any financial constraints by Buckingham Palace.

Having their royal titles stripped, however, was not part of the plan, according to reports.

The couple initially hoped to run business ventures alongside performing some royal duties.

In a passionate speech on Sunday, Harry said the couple felt they had "no other option" but to step away. And on Tuesday night, he flew out to Canada, where he, Meghan and their baby son Archie will spend the majority of their time as they begin a one-year transition period.

On Sunday evening, at an event for his Africa-based youth mental health charity Sentebale, Prince Harry described the media as "a powerful force".

He said: "I was born into this life, and it is a great honour to serve my country and the Queen.

"When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You've looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.

"It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service." Following the talks to renegotiate the Sussexes' relationship with the royal family, the Queen said she was "pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family".

Meghan's Mayhew post coincided with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, announcing the launch of a major survey on early childhood.

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer tweeted: "Wow, what unfortunate timing that once again, just as a senior member of the Royal Family was heralding an important initiative, the Sussex Royal Instagram account kicked into life with some PR pictures at the very same moment."

Wow, what unfortunate timing that once again, just as a senior member of the Royal Family was heralding an important initiative, the Sussex Royal Instagram account kicked into life with some PR pictures at the very same moment. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 22, 2020

Meghan has posted about the animal charity @themayhew this morning of which she is - and will remain - Patron, despite her relocation to Canada 👇 https://t.co/wjF7x7JbIr pic.twitter.com/uyPmIUL5ul — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 22, 2020

The Duchess of Sussex has been posting on Insta again today - this time about her work with @themayhew https://t.co/Gokr5gQleQ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 22, 2020

Sussex Royal's Instagram post today comes after Prince Harry and Meghan issued a legal warning over harassment by paparazzi photographers in Canada.

The warning comes after images of Prince Harry's wife Meghan were published in the media showing her taking a stroll through a public park with son Archie and her two dogs on Vancouver Island on Monday.

Meghan was earlier pictured driving in Vancouver while attempting to “lay low”. Picture: BACKGRID.

The couple's lawyers say the pictures were taken by photographers hiding in bushes and spying on her, both the BBC and Sky News reported on Tuesday. After the images surfaced, the couple's legal team at Schillings sent a legal notice to the UK press, TV and photo agencies warning against using them. They have been used by several outlets, including on the front page of The Sun, Britain's top-selling daily newspaper.

Prince Harry was reunited with his wife after landing at Victoria's airport on Vancouver Island on Tuesday after hashing out the new arrangement for the two of them with other senior members of the royal family.

He had not seen his wife or his young son for 10 days during the talks. The Sussexes are reportedly staying at mansion on the island off Canada's Pacific coast.