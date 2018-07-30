Mel B’s TV pay packet to disappear immediately

MEL B has landed herself a new TV gig, but her $1.7 million salary isn't going to be around long enough to burn much of a hole in her pocket.

According to The Sun, the singer will have to give away almost all of her new salary after being hired to appear on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Mel's bank balance is reportedly in such dire straits almost every penny will have to go to cover her outstanding debts accrued from a bitter and costly divorce battle with Stephen Belafonte.

A source close to Mel said: "On paper the money is great and looks set to help Mel to cover her debt issues.

"But the truth is that she has many mounting debts, with the taxman looking for £200,000 ($AU355,000) and more bills due.

"She agreed to hand a large sum to Stephen, which he is waiting on and her lawyers are needing their pay as well.

"Her impending libel case with her ex nanny is a cause for concern, too. The £4 million ($AU7 million) on the line if she loses the case could leave her bankrupt.

"The way her financial matters stand presently, she is living month to month.

"Things are very serious, even though she tries to put a brave face on it.

"She needs to keep getting work to pay off her debts or she faces being broke very soon."

America's Got Talent hosts for season: 11: Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Nick Cannon and Tyra Banks.

The Sun's Simon Boyle reported recently how Mel had been given a helping hand from the X Factor boss, Simon Cowell, who last week hired her for the special series of America's Got Talent planned for next year.

Cowell said the singer, who has been on the program since 2013, was "essential" to its success. It was the most watched show in the US last year.

But Mel owes £6.5 million ($AU11.5 million) to her ex-husband in the divorce settlement as well as £1.2 million ($AU2.1 million) in legal fees and that six-figure tax bill.

Just two weeks ago Mel - who is unsurprisingly keen to reunite the Spice Girls - said she was just one pay cheque away from financial ruin with Stephen claiming in court she had blown her entire £37 million ($AU65 million) entertainment fortune.

A judge blasted her lifestyle expenses as being "neither credible nor reasonable".

A Scary situation indeed.

Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte in 2014.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.