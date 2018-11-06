Melbourne Cup Day thoughts
TODAY sees the race that stops the nation.
The 2018 Melbourne Cup will be run and won at Flemington from 2pm.
The Whitsunday Times team has pulled out the form guide and providing their selections for this year's 3200m feature.
Some are keen form students, others maybe went for a name.
That is the great thing about the Melbourne Cup - anybody can find the winner, regardless if you are a once a year punter or a regular down at the local TAB.
So good luck and hope you back a winner.
MELBOURNE CUP SELECTIONS
GREGOR MACTAGGART
1. Best Solution
11. Yucatan
17. A Prince of Arran
Roughie
6. Sound Check
LISA BATES
18. Nakeeta
9. Marmelo
3. Magic Circle
Roughie
21. Runaway
GEORGIA SIMPSON
3. Magic Circle
13. Finche
21. Runaway
Roughie
4. Chestnut Coat
CASSANDRA JEWSON
21. Runaway
18. Nakeeta
16. Ventura Storm
Roughie
7. Who Shot Thebarman
CLAUDIA ALP
2. The Cliffsofmoher
11. Yucatan
1. Best Solution
Roughie
21. Runaway
MONIQUE PRESTON
22. Youngstar
18. Nakeeta
21. Runaway
Roughie
2. The Cliffsofmoher
SHARON HARPER
6. Sound Check
10. Avilius
12. Auvray
Roughie
17. A Prince of Arran