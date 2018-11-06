Melbourne Cup Day thoughts

The 2018 Melbourne Cup, which is up for grabs at Flemington today.

TODAY sees the race that stops the nation.

The 2018 Melbourne Cup will be run and won at Flemington from 2pm.

The Whitsunday Times team has pulled out the form guide and providing their selections for this year's 3200m feature.

Some are keen form students, others maybe went for a name.

That is the great thing about the Melbourne Cup - anybody can find the winner, regardless if you are a once a year punter or a regular down at the local TAB.

So good luck and hope you back a winner.

MELBOURNE CUP SELECTIONS

GREGOR MACTAGGART

1. Best Solution

11. Yucatan

17. A Prince of Arran

Roughie

6. Sound Check

LISA BATES

18. Nakeeta

9. Marmelo

3. Magic Circle

Roughie

21. Runaway

GEORGIA SIMPSON

3. Magic Circle

13. Finche

21. Runaway

Roughie

4. Chestnut Coat

CASSANDRA JEWSON

21. Runaway

18. Nakeeta

16. Ventura Storm

Roughie

7. Who Shot Thebarman

CLAUDIA ALP

2. The Cliffsofmoher

11. Yucatan

1. Best Solution

Roughie

21. Runaway

MONIQUE PRESTON

22. Youngstar

18. Nakeeta

21. Runaway

Roughie

2. The Cliffsofmoher

SHARON HARPER

6. Sound Check

10. Avilius

12. Auvray

Roughie

17. A Prince of Arran