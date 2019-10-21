Melbourne Cup lunch to support worthy cause

Mantra Club Croc conference and events co-ordinator Alex Sambrook, Hello Gorgeous Designs owner Linda Pommer, guest services agent Emma Bloger, reservations supervisor Imogen Clarke and guest services agent Mel Brookes donning their stunning headwear.

IT MIGHT be the race that stops the nation, but it's the fashion in some circles that really gets the blood pumping.

To celebrate Melbourne Cup day, Mantra Club Croc will be hosting a divine three-course lunch.

Doors will open at 11am for the event ahead of the midday feast.

Prizes for the best hat, fascinators and best-dressed lady and lad will be on offer, so attendees are encouraged to go all out in their finest garb.

Sweepstakes, lucky door prizes, auctions and a raffle will also keep spirits high throughout the event.

Tash from Gypsysoul will stir up a buzz among the crowd as her she performs.

The luncheon to celebrate the race that stops the nation will also be supporting the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network, with some proceeds from the event to be donated to the organisation.

Tickets cost $60, and VIP tables are available, so grab your nearest and dearest for an afternoon of fun, all while supporting a fantastic cause.

To secure your spot, call 4940 1300 or email clubcroc.conf@mantra.com.au.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Club Croc Bistro Melbourne Cup Lunch.

WHEN: November 5, 11am onwards.

WHERE: Mantra Club Croc, Cannonvale.

COST: $60 to book, 4940 2300 or email clubcroc.conf@mantra.com.au.