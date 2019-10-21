Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mantra Club Croc conference and events co-ordinator Alex Sambrook, Hello Gorgeous Designs owner Linda Pommer, guest services agent Emma Bloger, reservations supervisor Imogen Clarke and guest services agent Mel Brookes donning their stunning headwear.
Mantra Club Croc conference and events co-ordinator Alex Sambrook, Hello Gorgeous Designs owner Linda Pommer, guest services agent Emma Bloger, reservations supervisor Imogen Clarke and guest services agent Mel Brookes donning their stunning headwear. Georgia Simspon
Whats On

Melbourne Cup lunch to support worthy cause

Georgia Simpson
by
21st Oct 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MIGHT be the race that stops the nation, but it's the fashion in some circles that really gets the blood pumping.

To celebrate Melbourne Cup day, Mantra Club Croc will be hosting a divine three-course lunch.

Doors will open at 11am for the event ahead of the midday feast.

Prizes for the best hat, fascinators and best-dressed lady and lad will be on offer, so attendees are encouraged to go all out in their finest garb.

Sweepstakes, lucky door prizes, auctions and a raffle will also keep spirits high throughout the event.

Tash from Gypsysoul will stir up a buzz among the crowd as her she performs.

The luncheon to celebrate the race that stops the nation will also be supporting the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network, with some proceeds from the event to be donated to the organisation.

Tickets cost $60, and VIP tables are available, so grab your nearest and dearest for an afternoon of fun, all while supporting a fantastic cause.

To secure your spot, call 4940 1300 or email clubcroc.conf@mantra.com.au.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Club Croc Bistro Melbourne Cup Lunch.

WHEN: November 5, 11am onwards.

WHERE: Mantra Club Croc, Cannonvale.

COST: $60 to book, 4940 2300 or email clubcroc.conf@mantra.com.au.

gypsysoul hello gorgeous designs mantra club croc melbourne cup lunch whatson whitsundays whitsunday suicide prevention network
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Man charged with attempted murder after police shooting

    premium_icon Man charged with attempted murder after police shooting

    News He faces five charges including serious assault of police, break and enter.

    1000+ customers were affected by power outage

    1000+ customers were affected by power outage

    Breaking Damage prompts emergency repairs to bring back power across town

    • 21st Oct 2019 2:54 PM
    Off beaten track: Door opens for rural tourism opportunities

    premium_icon Off beaten track: Door opens for rural tourism opportunities

    Council News Did someone say glamping in the Whitsundays?

    Iconic Whitsunday beachside cafe is on the move

    premium_icon Iconic Whitsunday beachside cafe is on the move

    News You've probably enjoyed a coffee from this beachside location.