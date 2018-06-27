Melbourne holidaymakers bask in $2 million lotto win

THE couple's unregistered entry was one of the 10 division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3853 on 23 June 2018. Each entry took home a division one prize of $2 million.

THE mystery has been solved - a Melbourne couple who returned from Hamilton Island are celebrating finding a division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto ticket at the bottom of their suitcase today.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, will be investing in the region as they are planning to buy an apartment in the Whitsundays.

The couple, who won $2 million in prize money, was one of the 10 division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3853 on the weekend.

The couple purchased their unregistered entry - a 50-game QuickPick - at Trader Petes on Hamilton Island.

They said they bought their winning entry during their island escape because they had previously won smaller prizes with entries bought while on holidays.

"We were just about to leave Hamilton Island when we heard there had been a win there,” the happy woman explained.

"It was at that stage we started grabbing everything out of the suitcase. We were at Hamilton Island Airport and hoping like billy-o that it was us.

"I just knew it. I knew it - even when he bought the ticket. I said to my husband 'you always do well with Lotto when we're away, why don't you go buy a ticket?'.

"Coming off the back of a wonderful holiday, this win is just the icing on the cake, I can tell you.”

The husband said he had it on his bucket list to win Lotto; "so we can tick that off now”.

"We would love to buy an apartment in the Whitsundays. It could be something that our family can enjoy for years to come,” they said.

"We all work hard and this would be a real acknowledgement of that win. We want whatever we do with the win to stand out and mean something.”

Trader Petes owner Nikki Phillips said she was also thrilled to have sold a division one winning entry.

"How good is it? I am thrilled to bits. I have been saying that it is our turn to sell a division one ticket,” she said.

"We have so many mega yachts sitting outside, so now our winner can go and get one!

"We wish our winner all the very best with their prize.”

There are more chances to win big this week with Thursday's Powerball offering $8 million. Next Tuesday's Oz Lotto has $10 million up for grabs.