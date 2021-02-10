Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More cases have been detected in people linked to a Melbourne quarantine hotel at the centre of a new coronavirus cluster.
More cases have been detected in people linked to a Melbourne quarantine hotel at the centre of a new coronavirus cluster.
Health

Melbourne hotel cluster rises to eight cases

by Angie Raphael
10th Feb 2021 4:42 PM

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel at Melbourne Airport.

The infected people are a worker and a previous resident who left the facility on February 7.

"There may be exposure sites linked to the previous resident," the Victorian Health Department said.

"Interviews are underway and any sites will be published online.

"There are currently no exposure sites linked to the hotel quarantine worker."

The number of cases linked to the Holiday Inn outbreak now stands at eight.

Originally published as Melbourne hotel cluster rises to 8 cases

coronavirus

Just In

    Barty injury mystery

    Barty injury mystery
    • 10th Feb 2021 5:08 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New captains at Proserpine High share vision for 2021

        Premium Content New captains at Proserpine High share vision for 2021

        Education Insightful teenagers want to raise awareness about mental health and leave a legacy in their final year at the school.

        MP against move to net zero emissions by 2050 if jobs lost

        Premium Content MP against move to net zero emissions by 2050 if jobs lost

        Politics ‘I’m here as the Member for Dawson to fight for local jobs, not to bend to the...

        Eight interesting items on today’s council meeting agenda

        Premium Content Eight interesting items on today’s council meeting agenda

        Council News A new sport club in Bowen, more paid parking in Airlie Beach and other major...

        Why ‘we need more ladies to be tradies’

        Premium Content Why ‘we need more ladies to be tradies’

        Careers A special female-only ‘Tradies for a Day’ workshop was held in Moranbah on Tuesday.