Teenage Nepali spinner predicted to ‘light up BBL’

The Stars are excited about the arrival of Sandeep Lamichhane.

A TEENAGE leg-spinning sensation from Nepal will play in the Big Bash this summer.

The Melbourne Stars have snapped up 18-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane, the first player from Nepal to ever play in the Indian Premier League.

Lamichane will play the first half of the BBL with the Stars, before English leggie Matt Parkinson takes his spot for a potential finals push.

Despite his age, Lamichhane has already impressed on the world stage, gaining contracts in various T20 competitions including the IPL, Caribbean Premier League, Global T20 Canada and the Bangladesh Premier League this year.

He also showed his stellar abilities with a stunning turn in a recent T20 World Cup qualifying competition, taking 24 wickets in just six matches at a staggering average of just 2.37.

Lamichane also played with Australian and Stars gun Glenn Maxwell for Delhi in the IPL when he was still only 17, taking five wickets in his three games.

Melbourne Stars list manager Trent Woodhill said he had high expectations of Lamichance, having seen his class firsthand.

"I first saw Sandeep bowl for Nepal in the Asian under-19 championships in Malaysia and was immediately impressed by both his skill as a wrist spinner and also his energy," Woodhill said.

"Lamichhane had a successful IPL debut for Delhi and bowled well in the CPL. We have high expectations that he will light up the BBL and become a star of the tournament."

Lamichhane said it had always been a dream of his to play on the MCG.

"I am delighted to be joining the Stars, it has always been a dream to play on the MCG. I am very excited to join the team," he said.

Rules changes for this BBL season allow clubs to replace sign overseas replacements at any time should they be required for international duties.

Each club is still only allowed to have two international signings on the list at the same time.

The Stars are yet to confirm their second overseas players for this season, having lost both Kevin Pietersen and Luke Wright.

The club has been in negotiations with West Indian star Dwayne Bravo, but his signing hasn't been confirmed.