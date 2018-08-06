Storm boost, Smith ‘expected’ to face Sharks

Cameron Smith has been cleared of serious injury.

MELBOURNE Storm has received a major boost with Cameron Smith "expected" to play against Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.

Smith, 35, was due to have an ultrasound on Monday on his right foot after experiencing a "sharp pain" down the back of his heel during Friday night's loss to South Sydney.

But Smith pulled up "significantly well" over the weekend.

He met with the club's physiotherapist on Sunday who diagnosed the NRL record-breaker with "tendon irritation" to his toe.

Storm football director Frank Ponissi said Smith is expected to play against the Sharks on Sunday after being cleared to resume full training.

"He did not require scans because he pulled up so well," Ponissi said.

"The injury is a tendon irritation to his toe."

Smith, who initially feared he had done Achilles damage, will not be required to see the physiotherapist again on Monday.