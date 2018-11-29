Menu
Login
Puppy rescue in Deepwater
Puppy rescue in Deepwater QFES
News

MELTING HEARTS: Firefighter rescues puppy at Deepwater

Mikayla Haupt
by
28th Nov 2018 5:19 PM

AS DEVASTATION takes hold in the communities of Deepwater and Baffle Creek, a single photo has captured the humanity on the front line.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service photo has emerged of a Queensland fire fighter cradling a small dehydrated puppy amid the disaster zone.

The fire fighter is seen kneeling and giving the brown pup a drink from his water bottle.

At this stage it is not known who the heroic fire fighter is and a call out has now gone out to find his identity.

A QFES spokeswoman said it melted the hearts of her colleagues when they saw it.

More Stories

deepwater editors picks fire puppy rescue qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Temperature close to record

    Temperature close to record

    News Today's temperature was close to a record.

    QFES text alert for residents

    QFES text alert for residents

    News QFES issued an emergency alert today.

    Suspected jellyfish sting

    Suspected jellyfish sting

    News Suspected jellyfish sting

    Trio of turtles released at Cannonvale Beach

    Trio of turtles released at Cannonvale Beach

    News Trio of turtles released at Cannonvale Beach

    Local Partners