'Member for Manila' says he has no case to answer

DAWSON MP George Christensen is adamant he has no case to answer.

Equally, the Herald Sun stands by its claims the federal politician spent more time overseas than in parliament during the past four years from 2014.

Travel records seen by the Victorian newspaper detail how he spent 294 days in the Philippines over four years and for two consecutive years was in Manila for more days than he was in Federal Parliament.

There were 28 trips between April 2014 and last June. All but one of his trips were self-funded and on his personal passport.

The records show Mr Christensen spent 72 days in the Philippines in 2016, and again in 2017, during the course of 13 separate trips which ranged in duration from five days to 29 days over Christmas-New Year.

This outstripped his attendance in Canberra: the House of Representatives sat for 51 days and 64 days in those years.

Mr Christensen could not point to any incorrect dates in the Herald Sun's story, instead focusing on "how anyone can get their hands on a list like that”. He said he was under siege from both sides of politics.

"Obviously the Labor party has a vested interest in seeing me out of the seat,” he said, noting media reports a senior Labor figure was responsible for reporting disproved allegations to the Australian Federal Police late last year.

"But I made big enemies, a particular (former senior Liberal) big enemy, who is now rolling out muck that is unsubstantiated and false to try and bring me down.

"You know when you put your head above the parapets that you could potentially get shot.

"There was a lot of upset that I changed government policy from time to time for the betterment of my electorate and that stuck in people's craw.

"I stood up to them on the backpacker tax, threatened to cross the floor or quit if that went ahead.

"I stood up to them on superannuation policy. They had to back down on both of those things.

"I stood up to them on sugar code of conducts and they rolled. I stood up to them on the banking royal commission.

"This ticked people off ... especially when people were calling out during Question Time that George Christensen is the real prime minister.

"I wasn't going to be beholden to the dictates of the leaderships and, for that, there is now an absolute smear campaign against me.”

Mr Christensen dismissed the time spent overseas as peripheral, arguing the people trying to smear him wanted inferences drawn about him.

"They're crafting this impression there was something nefarious going on when I was overseas,” he said.

"I never went to the Philippines as many times in any year as I did in 2017 and that was to see April (his Filipina fiance).”

"I can't go back and fact check every date in the article but I do question how anyone can get their hands on a list like that.”

When asked how he could justify spending so much time away from his electorate, Mr Dawson said he worked his guts out for the community even while abroad.

"In my entire near nine-year career as the Member for Dawson, I have missed one day of parliament because I had the man flu,” he said.

"The inference that I haven't done my job is wrong.

"The inference that I've spent more time out of the electorate than in it is wrong.”

"The inference I've somehow been a part-time MP is wrong.

"The criticism April has of me when I go over there ... is 'you spend too much time on your bloody phone and your computer doing work'.

"I know some people are going to be upset by the fact I went over there to see my fiance and, if they are, well then I'm sorry but people do need to know that in the age of instantaneous communication, that actually I've been talking to constituents, responding to emails, talking to key staff members and getting things done.

"I can even go further to say the number of days in my entire career when I wouldn't have done any work relating to my work as the Member for Dawson would probably be single digits.”

Federal Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan said the electorate was missing out when Mr Christensen was abroad.

"As a fifth generation local, I'm only interested in our region and the things that matter here, like providing secure jobs and ensuring our local hospitals are properly funded,” she said.

"But the revelations show we have a part-time Member of Parliament and that's simply not good enough.”