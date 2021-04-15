Members needed for Mackay hospital and health service group

Mackay Hospital and Health Service is looking for people to join its consumer group to help improve the experience and health outcomes of patients.

Acting board chair Darryl Camilleri said listening to the voice of people using hospital and healthcare services helped shape the care provided.

The health service is seeking expressions of interest from people who are interested in contributing to healthcare across the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac areas.

The consumer advisory partners meet once every two months with the chief executive and Mackay Hospital and Health board members.

“We know that patients and their support people have a unique perspective and have a lot to offer,” Mr Camilleri said.

“As an organisation we need to listen and consider feedback when we are planning and reviewing our services.”

Some of the group’s achievements include: introducing more flexible visiting hours, providing input into menu development and food options, input into improving the Mackay Base Hospital outpatients waiting area, and review and development of patient information.

“We work in partnership with consumers to achieve our vision of delivering Queensland’s best rural and regional healthcare,” Mr Camilleri said.

“Connecting with our communities and partners helps us understand what is important to people.”

Chief executive Lisa Davies Jones said it was important for the health service to partner with community to co-design, measure and evaluate health care services.

Ms Davies Jones said improving the experience for patients and improving their satisfaction meant listening to a range of voices.

“We want to break down barriers preventing people from taking actions to improve their health,” she said.

“We know that individuals and community groups can live healthier and longer lives if they improve their knowledge and understanding of their health condition.”

To become involved please complete the expression of interest form on the website.

