Memoir writer shares secrets of success at festival

SAGE ADVICE: Author Helena Pastor will share her wisdom at the Whitsunday Writers Festival. INSET: Abell Point Marina's Lure function room will host the writers festival.

THEY say "everyone has a book in them” and it's no surprise that memoirs are one of the most popular kinds of books in Australia.

Whether you love reading them, or you aspire to one day write your own, a forthcoming memoir writing workshop is a not-to-be missed event in the Whitsundays.

The workshops are being presented as part of the Whitsunday Writers Festival, with one held by published memoir writer and educator Helena Pastor.

Festival founder Gloria Burley said the workshop, which will also cover creative non-fiction, promised to be inspiring as well as skills-based.

"The workshop is not just for people who have already started their memoir - sometimes people just need that little but of inspiration to kick-start their writing,” she said.

"And non-writers will also enjoy it, as it will shed light on the structure of a memoir for those who love reading them. The festival is for everyone who loves reading, words and a good book.”

Ms Pastor is a Dutch-Australian writer who is passionate about communicating social issues through her work. Her writing has attracted two Australian Society of Authors' Mentorships.

Through memoir and fiction, she hopes to influence the way people think and feel about topics, including the issues of parenting and growing up in an immigrant family. The mother of four boys, her memoir is entitled, Wild Boys: A Parent's Story of Tough Love.

She has extensive experience as an educator, and has worked with groups ranging from Bosnian refugees to university-level students. She is also a songwriter and lyricist.

Helena will talk about her book Wild Boys as part of the one hour authors talks at the festival, which are only $30 each and there are money saving day passes available.

The Whitsunday Writers Festival is in its eighth year and is proud to have brought so many authors to the area.

Everyone is invited to meet the authors at a free welcome party on Friday, June 16 and at the fabulous Gala Dinner on Saturday, June 17, catered by Fish D'Vine.

Go to whitsundaywriters festival.com for a full line-up and program.

Hone a craft

WHAT: Whitsunday Writers Festival

WHEN: Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18

WHERE: Lure, Abell Point Marina

TICKETS: whitsunday writersfestival.com or whitsundaytickets.com.au

COST: See website