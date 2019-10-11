Menu
The hunt for Far North Queensland woman Toyah Cordingley's killer continues. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Memorial for Toyah as one-year anniversary looms

by Grace Mason
11th Oct 2019 10:24 AM
A PERMANENT memorial to murder victim Toyah Cordingley is to be unveiled at Wangetti Beach as her devastated family and friends mark a year since her death.

The beloved 24-year-old pharmacy assistant's body was found at Wangetti Beach on October 21, where she had gone to walk her dog.

A police investigation is ongoing, with Innisfail-based Indian nurse Rajwinder Singh, who is currently believed to be in India, considered a "person-of-interest".

Family friend Prong Trimble posted on social media inviting the community to the unveiling of the memorial, which will be built at the southern carpark.

Mr Trimble said the opening would be on Saturday, October 19.

Toyah Cordingley, 24, took her dog for a walk at Wangetti Beach on October 21, 2018, and did not return.. Picture: Facebook
"Everyone is invited to attend and would like everyone to wear something yellow to this special occasion for Toyah and her family," he said.

A group will meet at Ellis Beach at 3pm and travel to the site for a short ceremony.

"The family is so grateful for everything the community has done and they send their love back to everyone," he said.

Earlier this year, former police Commissioner Ian Stewart acknowledged the challenges of the investigation, working with the Australian Federal Police and overseas counterparts.

"(Mr Singh) is a person of interest and obviously at an appropriate time we would hope to at least speak to that person and have conversations with him about this incident."

