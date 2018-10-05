Memorial Service for suicide victims

TIME TO PAUSE: Group manager of Wesley LifeForce Tony Cassidy with Ron Petterson, Kev Francke and Paul Burke of Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network.

A MEMORIAL service to remember those who have been lost to suicide will be held in Cannonvale on October 18.

The service is part of a three-day suicide prevention conference run by Wesley LifeForce Mission, which will bring delegates from all over the country to the Whitsundays in partnership with the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network (WSPN).

Wesley LifeForce Mission and WSPN have warmly invited locals to attend the service and "come together in a spirit of hope” for those who have been affected by suicide.

This is the first time the conference and memorial service has been held outside a capital city, which WSPN treasurer Paul Burke said is a great honour for the Whitsunday region.

"This is a service which the whole public has an opportunity to be a part of, to provide a time for reflection and to remember those who have been lost through suicide,” Mr Burke said.

"It gives some reassurance that they are remembered both individually and collectively and honoured in that way.”