Memorial service honours those lost

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network president Ron Petterson speaks at the memorial service to those who have been lost to suicide. Contributed

MORE than 30 people remembered loved ones who died by suicide at a memorial service in Cannonvale on Tuesday morning.

The service, organised by Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network, saw locals come together to grieve the loss of family members or friends.

Held at Bicentennial Walkway Reserve, the memorial service coincided with World Suicide Prevention Day.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network chairman Ron Petterson said the network felt holding a memorial service was important.

It was even more important to hold it on World Suicide Prevention Day as the day brought up emotions in those who had lost someone.

"It is a chance to come together and remember those lost and share their grief with others in a similar situation,” he said.

"We don't need to forget those we've lost.

"Our hope is that this was part of the healing process.

"It was our wish ... it gave comfort and hope to all those there.”

This year's service saw Renee Martin, who lost her husband to suicide and runs the local Support After Suicide group, as guest speaker.

Whitsunday Counselling Support chief executive officer Wayne Horwood also spoke, while spiritual leader Craig Yeoman led the prayer side of the service.

Danielle Burke and Lauro Gomes also sang at the service.

Mr Petterson said the most significant moment of the service was when everyone took a sunflower and cast it into the ocean to remember all those who have died.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au