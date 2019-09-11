Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network president Ron Petterson speaks at the memorial service to those who have been lost to suicide.
Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network president Ron Petterson speaks at the memorial service to those who have been lost to suicide. Contributed
News

Memorial service honours those lost

Monique Preston
by
11th Sep 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 30 people remembered loved ones who died by suicide at a memorial service in Cannonvale on Tuesday morning.

The service, organised by Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network, saw locals come together to grieve the loss of family members or friends.

Held at Bicentennial Walkway Reserve, the memorial service coincided with World Suicide Prevention Day.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network chairman Ron Petterson said the network felt holding a memorial service was important.

It was even more important to hold it on World Suicide Prevention Day as the day brought up emotions in those who had lost someone.

"It is a chance to come together and remember those lost and share their grief with others in a similar situation,” he said.

"We don't need to forget those we've lost.

"Our hope is that this was part of the healing process.

"It was our wish ... it gave comfort and hope to all those there.”

This year's service saw Renee Martin, who lost her husband to suicide and runs the local Support After Suicide group, as guest speaker.

Whitsunday Counselling Support chief executive officer Wayne Horwood also spoke, while spiritual leader Craig Yeoman led the prayer side of the service.

Danielle Burke and Lauro Gomes also sang at the service.

Mr Petterson said the most significant moment of the service was when everyone took a sunflower and cast it into the ocean to remember all those who have died.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

memorial service whitsundays whitsunday suicide prevention network world suicide prevention day
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Someone could have died in 'most dangerous protest to date'

    premium_icon Someone could have died in 'most dangerous protest to date'

    News Protesters chain themselves to machinery and rally in Mackay CBD

    Wannabe cop busted for pretending to be an officer

    premium_icon Wannabe cop busted for pretending to be an officer

    Crime Magistrate labels man's actions as 'total nonsense'.

    CAUTION: Huge window shatters at Whitsunday Business Centre

    CAUTION: Huge window shatters at Whitsunday Business Centre

    News Huge window shatters in Whitsunday Business Centre

    How to beat spring allergies

    premium_icon How to beat spring allergies

    Health Itchy eyes, constant sneezing and a nose running like a tap are just some of the...

    • 11th Sep 2019 4:09 PM