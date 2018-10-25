Memorial service likely to become annual event

LIFE MATTERS: WSPN treasurer Paul Burke, Wesley LifeForce group manager James Bell, Wesley LifeForce CEO Reverend Keith Garner AM and WSPN chair Ron Petterson pictured at the memorial service.

Claudia Alp

"MY story this morning is not going to dwell on the endless, sleepless nights, thinking why.”

A pin drop would have been deafening in the moments after Renee Martin spoke those words at the Wesley LifeForce Memorial Service last Thursday.

Having lived through the pain of losing a loved one to suicide, Ms Martin had a simple message for the more than 100 people who attended the service - they are not alone.

The service was part of a three-day suicide prevention conference run by Wesley LifeForce Mission, which brought 150 delegates from all over the country to the Whitsundays in partnership with the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network.

Following emotional testimonies from Ms Martin and Juru elder Aunty Sue West, attendees cast sunflowers, symbols of hope, warmth, comfort and support, into the glistening water along the Airlie Beach board walk.

WSPN chairman Ron Petterson said the conference provided an opportunity to explore solutions to the ever-growing issue of suicide.

"We all have the same mission and that is to reduce suicide numbers, so to be sitting in a collective group that had the same voice provided an opportunity for groups to share programs and ideas,” he said.

"You're not alone and there's a whole group of people trying to make it better.”

The conference was the first to be held outside a capital city, an honour for WSPN, which was established two years ago.

The network was honoured with a recognition award to acknowledge their work and support in the region.

Mr Petterson said the memorial service will likely continue as an annual event.

"It raises that awareness that people are not alone and that's the important thing.” he said.

"For the people trying to do something about it, it inspires them to continue to fight.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing or suffering with mental health issues contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 or through www.lifeline.org.au.