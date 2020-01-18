Menu
The Cyclone Ada Memorial, on the Airlie Foreshore, which was unveiled as part of the Cyclone Ada Memorial Service, on Saturday.
News

Memorial unveiled to honour victims of Cyclone Ada

Deborah Friend
18th Jan 2020 6:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MEMORIAL was unveiled, on Saturday, to honour those who died in Cyclone Ada, in January 1970.

The unveiling was part of a special service held at 2pm, on the Airlie Foreshore, to pay tribute to all those who experienced the terrible disaster, which took 14 lives.

Many survivors were at the service and lined up to place wreaths at the memorial, made by local stonemason Mark Harris.

The Cyclone Ada Memorial Committee had been planning the service for more than 12 months and people came from all over Australia, with more than 200 people in attendance.

The memorial was made possible through funding from Whitsunday Regional Council.

