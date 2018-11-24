Memories that will last a lifetime

CAREFREE: Lisa Roebersen loves the work-life balance prominent in the every day lives of Australians'.

CAREFREE: Lisa Roebersen loves the work-life balance prominent in the every day lives of Australians'. Georgia Simpson

HALFWAY through her midwifery studies, Lisa had an epiphany.

She realised she did not want to be 21, with a career but without the riches travelling to foreign lands gifts you.

She's spent the year flitting around the United States, Fiji and New Zealand. Now she's making her way down Australia's famous East Coast.

The highlights of her trip are more around the people she's met, and the memories and feelings they evoke in her.

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

Magnetic Island has been my favourite so far.

The hostel I stayed in was so nice, and I met friends there that I had made in New Zealand, which was very special.

We hired a car and went to this beach and there was not a soul in sight.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

I can't believe how chilled out everyone is, Australians have seemed to strike this wonderful work/life balance.

I am always so surprised to see people making the most of their time, they're out barbecuing in the parks, playing volleyball on the beach, or just reading a book and taking some time to relax.

I wish people would be more like this at home.

What's your favourite thing about Australia?

The people I have met, and the friendships I have formed would not have happened if I didn't come to Australia.

How do you think travel has changed you?

I'm a lot more open to meeting new people.

Back home I was very closed, I had my friends and I wasn't interested in making new ones, whereas now I can't believe all the amazing people I have met, so I am happy that travel has shown me this.

I'm also a lot more present, and in the moment.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

I would recommend researching the different travel cards available.

Mine has really high fees and it's definitely not something I budgeted for when planning my trip.