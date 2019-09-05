Menu
Two men accused of an attack involving bolt cutters have faced court.
Men accused of 'revenge' attack with bolt cutters face court

5th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:10 AM
TWO men accused of involvement with an alleged violent incident in Casino have faced court.

Troy Walker, 26, and Tyson Anthony McGregor, 21, were allegedly involved in a driving incident before becoming violent.

The Casino pair later faced Lismore Local Court, with Mr Walker charged with stalking or intimidation, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, affray and destroying or damaging property.

Mr McGregor, who is facing the same charges, was last week granted conditional bail to live at a Stockyard Creek address.

Police will allege a co-accused 23-year-old woman, who was granted police bail, drove into the alleged victims' car about 3pm on Tuesday, August 27 before a pair of bolt cutters were produced, windows were smashed and the women in the other car was assaulted.

Mr Walker entered no formal pleas to these charges as his solicitor, Hannah Donaldson, applied for bail.

The police prosecutor played to the court a CCTV video of part of the incident and said Mr Walker allegedly played "an active participating role in the offence".

"The defendant provides a version of events to police that is demonstrably false," he said.

"This offence is aggravated because it's in company.

"There's weapons involved. There's a degree of planning."

The court heard there was "an element of revenge" in the alleged offence, based on the complainant's account.

"This offence occurred in circumstances where there was a significant risk to public safety," he said.

Ms Donaldson acknowledged there was a "prima facie" case, due to her client's apparent presence at the scene.

But she said the prosecution would need to prove "an agreement existed" to prove the charges that were before the court.

She suggested a range of bail conditions, but Magistrate Jeff Linden refused bail.

"This defendant's charged with some very serious offences," Mr Linden said.

"There are obviously some real concerns for the alleged victims.

"It's not so much the length of (Mr Walker's) record but the nature of the matters that are on the record."

Both men are due to return to court on September 11.

