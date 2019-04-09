Men are gearing up in Seaforth

Neil Matthews and Chris Gee are the secretary and president of the new Men's Shed in Seaforth.

Neil Matthews and Chris Gee are the secretary and president of the new Men's Shed in Seaforth. Emma Murray

AT 76, Neil Matthews has spent a lifetime grinding, welding, sawing and fixing things around him.

The retired engineer said he, like many of the men sitting in the recently built annex of a Seaforth bus shed, could build almost anything with the right equipment.

For the past few months, these men have dropped their tools for paperwork to establish the Seaforth Men's Shed.

Through sheer grit and determination the 15-member organisation has managed to secure State Government grants, negotiate a space for their shed, and cobble together a few tools.

The men and their tools have to battle for space around the Seaforth Bowls Club bus, which still parks in their shared shed space.

Mr Matthews said once they open they would have to limit space to just 10 to 15 people "otherwise you'll be walking over each other”.

In the next few months, Mr Matthews and others will be working to finalise the incorporation process to formally join the Australian Men's Shed Alliance.

With the incorporation costs totalling $159, Mr Matthews said the Men's Shed would have only $41 left in their account.

"Every time I turn a corner, we're stuck with money,” he said.

Still in its early days, the shed runs as a skeleton shop with only a few tools available in the shed. Most of the tools had been donated by individuals and groups like the Iona West Men's Shed, Mr Matthews said.

If you are willing to donate old tools, phone Seaforth Men's Shed president Chris Gee on 4966 4390.