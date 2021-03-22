Menu
Police have attended a fight in a Whitsunday shopping centre car park.
Crime

Men come to blows in suspected Whitsunday road rage event

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2021 2:18 PM
Two men have come to blows during a suspected road rage incident at a shopping centre car park in the Whitsundays.

A Queensland Police spokesman said witnesses reported two men physically fighting each other in the car park of the Whitsunday Shopping Centre on Shute Harbour Rd about 12.50pm.

Witnesses reported to police that the men had been involved in a crash before the fight broke out.

It is understood no weapons were involved.

Investigations are continuing.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics attended the area about 1.30pm, but injuries had not been reported.

road rage whitsunday crime whitsunday crime news whitsunday police news
