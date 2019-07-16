Men 'feared for their lives' during alleged abduction

COVERED in blood, one of two men who had allegedly been abducted and tortured, flagged down police after escaping on a lonely road in Hervey Bay bushland.

The 27-year-old and another male, aged 21, allegedly endured a vicious attack which lasted hours at the hands of four men who broke into their Urangan home on Sunday night about 9pm.

Police will allege the two men were first assaulted inside the home before being forced into a blue or silver car and driven to an unknown location believed to be along Booral Rd.

One of the men was allegedly able to flee and flagged down a passing police car nearby.

Officer in Charge of Maryborough Criminal Investigations Branch Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison told reporters the alleged attack was targeted.

Officer in Charge of Maryborough Criminal Investigations Branch A/Det Snr Sgt David Harbison at a press conference about the home invasion today Jessica Lamb

He said the four offenders allegedly broke into the Boat Harbour Dr house by damaging the front gate while the men were at home.

"They went through a fairly lengthy ordeal where it is alleged they were basically abducted and put into a car and driven to an address off Booral Rd," Det Snr Sgt Harbison said.

"They were subjected to further assault out there.

"They were in an isolated area being assaulted, there is no doubt that they feared for their lives.

Injuries sustained by a male victim, 27, during an alleged home invasion and abduction on Sunday in Hervey Bay. Contributed

Det Snr Sgt Harbison said the men managed to find an opportunity to run from the car and escape into the darkness.

He said one of the mean stopped a police car on Booral Rd while the other went for help at a nearby property.

"They received some hospital treatment and some facial injuries and non-life threatening injuries," he said.

The men have since been released from hospital.

Injuries sustained by a victim, 27, of an alleged home invasion and abduction.

While Det Snr Sgt Harbison would not comment on the reason behind the abduction he confirmed the investigation was continuing.

"Police have been talking to witnesses and had a crime scene at the premises in Boat Harbour Dr overnight which has been subject to forensic examination," he said.

"Part of the inquiry is to get to the bottom of why this assault has happened."

House on Boat Harbour Drive at Urangan where a crime scene has been set up. Alistair Brightman



Det Snr Sgt Harbison described the men as "shaken" but they were working with police.

"Injuring people in houses and putting them into cars, we won't tolerate it or accept it, we will investigate it," he said.

Police are appealing for witnesses with information to come forward, particularly those with dashcam footage or people who might have witnessed four to six people in a silver or blue small car between Urangan and Booral Rd after 9pm Sunday night.

Two 21-year-old men were assisting police with their inquiries in Hervey Bay and Brisbane overnight.

Charges including kidnapping and torture were expected to be laid on Tuesday morning.