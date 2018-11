PARAMEDICS rushed two men to hospital last night after their car slammed into a tree after hitting a kangaroo on the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Keppel Sands Rd around 9pm where two men had minor injuries from the crash.

Fire crews also attended the crash to move the car from the road.

A male in his 30s and a male in his 20s were both taken to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.