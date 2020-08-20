Menu
Men knocked out and beaten while on ground at pub

Danielle Buckley
20th Aug 2020 4:03 PM
A New Zealand national will be deported after he punched and kicked two men as they lay unconscious outside a bayside hotel following a violent brawl.

Shayne William Teddy, 27, and a group of unidentified men were drinking at Manly Hotel in the early hours of July 22, 2018 when a fight broke out, the Brisbane District Court was told.

When two strangers, Cory Peters and James Kelly, tried to "pacify" the group, they turned on the pair who were knocked out cold outside the hotel.

The court heard that as they lay unconscious on the ground, Teddy continued to punch and kick the men.

Mr Kelly suffered a brain haemorrhage and stayed in hospital for 12 days, while Mr Peters was hospitalised but discharged shortly afterwards.

Teddy, who was the only one charged over the fight, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm while in company.

His barrister Patrick Wilson told the court Teddy had a troubled upbringing in New Zealand and moved to Australia in 2013 with his sister.

His visa had been cancelled last year after he was jailed for repeatedly driving while disqualified.

After he was given parole he was taken into immigration detention.

Judge Ian Dearden said punching a person as they lay unconscious was "about appalling as you can get".

He sentenced Teddy to 15 months' jail but suspended the sentence immediately because Teddy had been in custody for more than a year.

The court heard Australian Border Force would take Teddy back into immigration detention this afternoon where he will await deportation.

Originally published as Men knocked out, beaten while on ground at Manly Hotel

