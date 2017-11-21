Men Shed now boasts spectacular view

THE new Airlie Beach Men Shed building overlooking Cannonvale Beach boasts the best view across all Men Sheds in Australia.

That was certainly the consensus at the official opening of the new Men Shed venue today, a milestone moment which was five months in the making.

Since Men Shed members took the keys to the new building, businesses and community-minded individuals rallied behind the important community group in their pursuit to complete renovations.

This included a $10,000 contribution from Telstra and support from Macrossan and Amiet, Haymans Electrical and others.

The view outside the newly opened Airlie Beach Men Shed building. Jacob Wislon

Airlie Beach Men Shed president Bob Beale said the club had already put $7000 to good use.

"We did a lot of renovations and replaced doors and locks and shutters and did work on the verandah,” he said.

"We have plans to build a disabled toilet, put a disabled access ramp in and put a shade sail up.

"We are applying for grants to put in some aircons and fans, it has been really good and we have lots of support from locals.”

The open day was well-attended by members of the Men Shed and broader community, including Cannonvale Councillor Ron Petterson and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

Mr Costigan said his "political mentor” and former Liberal member for Hume Alby Schultz introduced him to the Men Shed concept twenty years ago.

"They have popped up like Lantana around Australia, but unlike Lantana we don't want to get rid of Men Shed, we want to see it proliferate,” he said.

"It gives people the chance to not only show off their skills, but (also) the mateship that goes with Men Shed.”

Whitsunday Men Shed have made a number of valuable community contributions, including voluntary work on the Logan Adventure Playground picket fence, school contributions, construction of toys for local playgroups and supporting local businesses.

The club is happy to accept new members who can call 0409 312 233 to express interest in joining.

Airlie Beach Men Shed was founded in 2012 and has recently moved from a former venue on Abell Road.