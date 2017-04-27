Men smell smoke, decide to fight fire

The aftermath of the camper van fire near the Shed Bar on Monday night.

WHAT would you do if you stumbled across a blazing fire?

For Luke Purdy, there was no time to think, he just knew he had to help.

Around midnight on Monday, Mr Purdy and his friend and co-worker Dan Degley were walking to the Shed Bar at Airlie Beach when they smelt smoke.

"We had literally just got there (to the bar). We just smelt this chemical smoke, like someone had let off a boat flare so we went and had a look,” Mr Purdy said.

"We found a caravan fully ablaze at the back of the backpackers and there were a bunch of backpackers standing around.

"It was full on, it was blazing.”

The aftermath of the camper van fire near the Shed Bar on Monday night. Contributed

Immediately the pair kicked into gear with Mr Degley finding a nearby fire hydrant. After punching a gap in the panels of a fence to bring the hose to the van they began putting the fire out.

"I was really scared someone was in there. No one knew if anyone was in there. That was my main driving force,” Mr Purdy said.

"People were screaming and yelling. I had to know then and there.

"I was really worried about the rest of the place catching on fire.”

There was no fear, Mr Purdy said it was just instinct.

"If we weren't there it would have got ugly,” he said.

The aftermath of the camper van fire near the Shed Bar on Monday night. Contributed

They managed to extinguish the fire, just in time for the fire and police services to arrive.

"We told them what happened. They were really thankful,” he said.

A spokesperson from Queensland Fire and Rescue said two crews attended the scene just after midnight but the fire had already been extinguished.

It's not the only heroic thing Mr Purdy and his team have been doing in the Whitsundays.

He is the director of Geographe Marine Salvage and Rescue who have travelled from Western Australia to help boat owners tow and rescue run aground boats.

"It's flat out, that's how it is. This is the kind of job that we do,” he said.