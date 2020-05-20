Men tasered at party after 'abusing police'

Two men had to be tasered at a party after behaving aggressively towards police.

A wrap-up of what's been happening this week.

Men tasered at party

TWO men had to be tasered after allegedly behaving aggressively and abusing police at a party, on May 15.

The 44-year-old and 48-year-old, both from Cannon Valley, were charged with obstructing police and contravening a requirement.

"Police were called to attend Kookaburra Drive, on Friday evening, in relation to a loud party and fireworks being set off," a police spokesman said.

"Police spoke to several people at the address in relation to the matter. Two men became aggressive and threatening, and abusive towards police, and both were subsequently tasered and arrested."

Both men have been bailed to appear before Proserpine Magistrates Court, in August.

Drink driving

MORE than 100 tests have been conducted in the past week with police continuing to perform random breath tests and roadside drug Tests.

Four drink drivers were stopped including a 28-year-old Jubilee Pocket man who allegedly recorded a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .098, a 31-year-old Cannonvale man who allegedly recorded a BAC of .093, a 30-year-old Hamilton Island man who allegedly recorded a BAC of .063 and a 39-year-old male tourist from Victoria, who allegedly recorded a BAC of .139.

Drug driving

Police have intercepted four drug drivers in the past week including a 20-year-old Cannonvale woman, who allegedly tested positive for cannabis.

A 39-year-old Jubilee Pocket man, a 40-year-old Bloomsbury woman and a 34-year-old Cannonvale woman all allegedly tested positive for methylamphetamine.

All four have been issued notices to appear before Proserpine Magistrates Court.