Men to be sentenced over green turtle saga

THE case against two Mackay men accused of taking a green turtle will be finalised next month.

Jaffa Godfrey Ahwang and Patrick John Sabatino are facing a charge of taking a protected animal under the Nature Conservation Act.

It is alleged that Ahwang and Sabatino took the green turtle (chelonia mydus) in April 2017 without authorisation from the locality of Murray Creek Bay.

The matter was mentioned before Magistrate Ron Muirhead in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard it was adjourned until April 16 for sentence.