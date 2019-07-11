Menu
This dangerous marine marker item was found washed up on a Cape York.
Menace in a bottle on Queensland beach

by Patrick Billings
11th Jul 2019 6:27 PM
An "armed" military marine device containing toxic gas found on a Queensland beach has prompted safety warnings.

The marine location marker was found by an off-duty police officer on a Cape York beach near Fly Point.

Bamaga police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Andrew Pool found it while beachcombing with his son.

"Disturbingly, this marine location marker was found standing on its 'trigger' end which indicated that someone had handled it prior to me locating it," Sen-Sergeant Pool said.

"The location marker was in the armed position and whilst not explosive, the gas designed to be released by the device is toxic to humans."

PLO Aaron Binawel from Thursday Island Water Police with the marker.
PLO Aaron Binawel from Thursday Island Water Police with the marker.


It is unknown where the canister originated, as they are used by both civilian and military personnel.

The Australian Defence Force's Explosive Ordnance unit and Thursday Island Water Police destroyed the marker.

The Queensland Police Service is urging campers and beachgoers to report suspicious items that wash up on beaches and not to touch them.

If you locate any items like this or other suspicious containers, do not attempt to move or open them but call triple-0 to report the discovery.

