Men's Shed members learn life-saving CPR.

WHITSUNDAY Men's Shed members could save a life one day thanks to the refreshment first aid course offered by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Men's Shed member Bob Bristow said everyone was going to face an emergency situation at some stage so it was best to be prepared.

"This is really important because at one stage this will happen and someone will go down,” he said.

"It happens in other sheds and we all have to be aware of what happens and just doing that practical exercise brings us a bit of realism in what to do.”

Paramedic Clare Thomsen said members were run through basic concepts like CPR and first aid.

"Basic first-aid bandaging, which would apply in the men's shed can help with things like lacerations and cuts to the hands,” she said.

"CPR is life saving, the ability to get people what they need until we arrive, it's something that these people don't use very often while we do it all the time, so if they have a nice refresher it just jogs their memory as to what they can do in emergency situations.”

All members took turns practising the CPR method on the mannequin and expressed confidence they would know what to do if someone was in a life- threatening situation.

The first aid training was offered to the Men's Shed on Tuesday morning.