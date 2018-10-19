Mental as Anything to rock at Airlie

Australian band Mental as Anything will play in Airlie Beach on October 26.

Australian band Mental as Anything will play in Airlie Beach on October 26. Contributed

LEGENDARY Australian band Mental as Anything will rock Airlie Beach next week.

Best known for their music throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the Mentals will perform at Magnums Hotel on October 26.

Known for hits such as Live It Up, Too Many Times and The Nips Are Getting Bigger, the band had a string of hits, including 16 Australian Top 30 songs.

The band formed in the 1970s as a group of students to play blues, sixties pop, rockabilly, country and original compositions to fill in time at art school in the mid 1970s.

Initially playing to students at parties, pubs and university dances, they caught the attention of new independent label Regular Records who in late 1978 sold out 1300 copies in a fortnight of the three track vinyl Mental As Anything Plays At Your Party.

Original lead vocalists Greedy Smith and Martin Plaza are still writing songs, with their latest release, a five-track EP.

Tickets are available at Magnums Hotel for $30 or from tickets.oztix.com.au for $34.70.