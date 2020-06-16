‘Mentally ill’ taxi driver put on 12-month Good Behaviour Order

A 33-YEAR-OLD taxi driver has been placed on a 12-month Good Behaviour Order for contravening a police protection notice.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how police “urgently” attended a Cannonvale address due to a violent disturbance, on March 22.

“Police located the defendant who was intoxicated and involved in a fight with a neighbour,” Police Prosecutor Snr Sgt Jay Merchant said.

“A while later, police had to reattended and the defendant was ranting and raving. Later that day, police were called again and the defendant was swearing, directed at the aggrieved, who said the defendant was mentally ill due to COVID-19 and the recent death of his grandfather.”

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd said the defendant, who is from Cannonvale, was in a good relationship with the aggrieved and this was out of character for him.

“He is the primary carer of one son and was having difficulties co-parenting with the child’s mother, who is from a previous relationship,” she said.

“He had to balance working and taking care of the child. He moved to Australia from India 10 years ago and works for the Mackay Whitsunday Taxi Service.

“At the time of the offence he had some stresses in his life, being the single parent of his son and getting used to working and balancing school commitments.

“After he was arrested, he was taken to Mackay Base Hospital for a week and medicated. He is now in a better frame of mind and is working hard at continuing to build a relationship with his son and the mother. It was an isolated incident.”

Magistrate James Morton said the defendant was “not the first person to be a single parent to a child”.

“So think about the child,” he said.

“If alcohol’s a problem, don’t touch the stuff.”

Magistrate Morton placed the defendant on a 12-month Good behaviour Order with a $350 recognisance. A conviction was not recorded.