Merc’s court reporter up for two gongs at state awards

DAILY Mercury court reporter Janessa Ekert is up for two gongs at this year’s Queensland state media awards – the Clarions.

Ms Ekert, who grew up in the Whitsundays, is a finalist in the regional news report category for her “Inside the Fatal Five” series which was a collaboration with Mackay police to keep people safe on our roads over the Christmas holidays.

It followed a spate of fatal road deaths, almost doubling the region’s road toll in a matter of days.

Her series explored the causal factors of crashes after four deaths in two weeks just before Christmas, and included the powerful account of Kim Beynon whose leg was amputated after a drink-driver hit her.

Kim Beynon was involved in a car crash in 2014 and is pleading for drivers to take care on the road. Picture: Tony Martin

A Hyundai Getz crossed into the wrong lane and collided with Ms Beynon’s bike at The Leap.

“I do remember seeing the leg and knowing that it wasn’t going to be OK,” Ms Beynon said.

“It wasn’t a shock when I woke up two weeks later with the amputation.”

Ms Ekert is up against former Daily Mercury journalist Madura McCormack for her entry “Clive’s Cash” which she wrote while at the Townsville Bulletin. She has since moved on to the NT News.

The third finalist is Paul Weston from the Gold Coast Bulletin for his entry “Council hush vote: How City Hall buried the secret Moran file”.

Daily Mercury journalist Janessa Ekert. Picture: Rae Wilson

Ms Ekert is also a finalist in the regional feature article or opinion piece category.

Her feature piece “Shandee’s final walk home” detailed the information pieced together during an inquest into Shandee’s death seven years ago.

The man accused of murdering her was acquitted after a trial in 2017 and the inquest sought to provide answers for her family once and for all.

The coroner will hand down his findings today, more than a year after the inquest was held.

Shandee Blackburn was stabbed to death on Boddington Street in February 2013.

Ms Ekert is up against Sherele Moody, from the Sunshine Coast, who wrote an incredible story about the many people her stepfather hurt when he murdered a little girl in 1990.

In her entry “Touched by murder”, she reveals she was just a child too.

“I never met Stacey, but I’ve carried her in my heart for 30 years now,” Ms Moody writes.

“There are times when I wake in that moment between dark and dawn, thinking about how terrifying that last half-hour of Stacey’s life must have been.

“It’s hard to shake off the image of this behemoth of a man perpetrating unspeakable acts of brutality against a fragile child on that one monstrous day in May.

“Stacey-Ann was just nine years and two weeks old when her time in our world ended, but the impact of her too short existence is still being felt some 30 years later.”

The third finalist is Paul Weston, from the Gold Coast Bulletin, for the entry “Michael Yarwood – the last six months”.

Ms McCormack is also a finalist in the in Indigenous issues reporting category for her entry “Palm’s Council Crisis” written while at the Townsville Bulletin.

Former Daily Mercury and Townsville Bulletin political reporter Madura McCormack, who now works at the NT News. Picture: Zak Simmonds

She is up against Paula Doneman, from 7news.com.au, for her entry “Pendulum Podcast: The untold stories and unsolved deaths of Margaret Kirstenfeldt and Queenie Hart”.

The podcast probes the deaths of two central Queensland women in the 1970s.

One of those women was mother-of-two Margaret Kirstenfeldt who was found semi-naked with her throat cut and stab wounds in Sarina.

The third finalist is Amy McQuire who published “White Justice, Black Suffering: Extracting False Confessions” in the Griffith Review 65: Crimes and Punishments.

Ms Ekert is a senior journalist, who began her newspaper career at the Daily Mercury in June 2011 after a short stint in magazines, and returned to the paper in March last year.

She had followed former Mercury editor Jen Spilsbury to Cairns for three years but returned because she loves this city and it is closer to her folks in Airlie Beach.

The winners of all awards, including the prestigious Journalist of the Year and Most Outstanding Contribution to Journalism, will be announced at the Clarion Awards on Saturday September 19 in Brisbane.