Mercury rises at Magnums

Australian hip hop artist ILLY PAUL MILLER
by Jessica Lamb

BLOCK out Saturday night in your diary because hip hop sensation Illy will be headlining in Airlie Beach this weekend.

If you missed out on Illy's sold out Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane shows in March then now is the chance to catch number seven in the 2016 Hottest 100 in the Whitsundays' backyard.

If singing along to the ARIA award-winning hit Papercuts, double platinum sensation Catch 22 and mind blowing You Say When songs strike the right chord for you, then there is no time to waste booking your tickets.

Illy's 'Two Degrees' Regional Tour, including Airlie Beach, comes after the release of his ARIA chart topping name-sake album Two Degrees and will be the most extensive tour of Australia to date.

After officially hitting the road in July this year, Illy's tour will finish in Canberra in November.

This will be Illy's second regional tour and after touring with Groovin' The Moo Festival twice, the artist said he was excited to be touring.

"I'm really psyched to get back on the road for such a huge run,” he said.

"It's been a couple years since last time, and this will be the biggest I've ever done.

"Let's get loose.”

With a fan base spreading well past Australian borders, Illy gained kudos after touring internationally both as a headline act and as a supporting entertainer to the Hilltop Hoods in the 2014 world tour through Europe.

Illy's musical career has continued a sky-rocketing trajectory since the release of his first album Long Story Short in 2009.

Since his ascension to fame he has released a further three albums Chase, Bring it Back On and Two Degrees.

One of his latest releases Back Around was put together between Illy and composer Nick Martin to support the Queensland Government's Stop the Hurting - End Domestic Violence campaign.

Whitsunday Times

