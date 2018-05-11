Merewyn Wright elected for Rotary Governor

IN HER father's footsteps, Merewyn Wright will serve as the last Rotary Governor for district 9550 after being selected on Saturday, May 5 for the July 2020-June 2021 term.

Up against two other other candidates, first time nominee Ms Wright was offered the position just hours after an interview in Ingham.

A primary school teacher from Bundaberg, Ms Wright first joined Rotary in 1998, in 2007 she moved to the Walkerston club, before joining the Airlie Beach branch in 2008.

Ms Wright retired from her position as deputy principal at Cannonvale State School in 2014, but has kept busy with the Airlie Beach Rotary's public relations and administration.

"I felt honoured considering the other applicants, and excited to have the opportunity although once it sunk in I felt slightly overwhelmed,” she said.

District 9550 covers "as south as Airlie Beach and Proserpine up to Thursday Island, Mount Isa, and covers Timor Leste, Darwin and Tennant Creek in the NT.”

Part of her role will require a visit to the USA and every club in the district, whilst the position is volunteer, the travel benefits are a perk for Ms Wright.

"In January 2020 I'm required to travel to the USA for district governors' training and in September I'm off to Hobart for a voluntary position.

"The side benefit is the opportunity to travel two years leading up to the role training involved travelling to Hobart for first round training in September.

"It's a big, exciting part of the role and I'll get the opportunity to meet other Rotarians from around the world.”

In addition Mrs Wright will produce a monthly newsletter and take care of the finances, ensuring they're in good shape.

The new role will mean a gradual step back from duties at the Airlie Beach Club, but the two-year notice will allow Ms Wright to ease the gas at a steady pace.

"I felt I had the Rotary knowledge, experience and skills required for the position to carry the message of rotary to the various clubs and the communities to help them grow and improve.

"I don't think Airlie Beach has ever had a District Governor.”

Mitchell Clarke was a former district governor from Proserpine during 1969-70.

"Across Australia after my term there are a number of districts amalgamating, we will join with the district south of us to become 9560.

"It's going to be huge.

"My job will involve a lot of planning for a smooth transition.”

During her governance Ms Wright is hoping to empower individuals to create stronger clubs.

"Generally membership in Australia is declining, I want to help clubs to grow so they can serve their community better.

"We need to recruit younger members to keep up the work and ensure rotary continues to thrive in Australia and our district especially.

"Rotary helps in a lot of ways, and has central values of fellowship, integrity, service, diversity and leadership that help them to achieve their vision of 'together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change - across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves'.”

Rotary International has six areas of focus that clubs work on in their communities: peace and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy and economic and community development.