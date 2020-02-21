Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Janie Gibson, dressed in a mermaid outfit, chained to a cattle grid prevents workers from entering the BMD work camp and continuing work on the Adani railway corridor.
Janie Gibson, dressed in a mermaid outfit, chained to a cattle grid prevents workers from entering the BMD work camp and continuing work on the Adani railway corridor.
Environment

‘Mermaid’ blocks works on Adani mine

21st Feb 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An anti-Adani protester has staged a theatrical blockade this morning, dressing up as a mermaid and chaining themselves to a cattle grid.

Actor and activist, Janie Gibson, wished to send Adani and contractor BMD a message, claiming the Carmichael mine was a carbon bomb that would accelerate climate change.

Ms Gibson chained herself to the cattle grid 200km away from the coast to stop workers from entering the BMD work camp and continuing work on the railway corridor to Adani's mine.

"Burning coal is the leading cause of climate change. We have seen Australia devastated by fires this summer and some of my family and friends were affected," she said.

Ms Gibson grew up in the coal mining city of Newcastle and her grandfather was an employee at the BHP steelworks.

"While coal mining has been an important part of many Australian towns and communities, it is fast becoming a stranded asset. It is communities like these in rural Queensland that will be left high and dry; without groundwater, without jobs and without a Great Barrier Reef," she said.

More Stories

Show More
adani adani mine climate change climate protests mining protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Third contender in race for Division 4

        premium_icon Third contender in race for Division 4

        News The Division 4 seat is currently the most hotly-contested in the region.

        New air services and resort on the cards for Whitsundays

        premium_icon New air services and resort on the cards for Whitsundays

        News The Whitsundays Destination Tourism Plan has outlined some exciting developments...

        Man cops hefty fines and lengthy driving disqualification

        premium_icon Man cops hefty fines and lengthy driving disqualification

        News Driving an unregistered, uninsured car while over the legal alcohol limit has...

        Next weeks ‘critical’ for reef, Marine Park says

        premium_icon Next weeks ‘critical’ for reef, Marine Park says

        News Authority calls on community to keep an eye of the reef during hot spell