Message floats 6500km from Polynesia to Airlie

Neil Spice plucks a bottle containing a message from the water at the outer reef last week.

AFTER enjoying a perfect day on the water and filling the Esky with fish, a local fisho thought the day could not get any better.

But it did.

Amon Greening and his mate Neil 'Spicey' Spice were just about to head for home from Ferry Reef when something bobbing in the water caught the angler's eye.

"We had a great day fishing and had filled the box up with fish and I saw a bottle floating alongside the reef,” he said.

Mr Greening said the wine bottle was covered in barnacles but he swore to his mate there was a message in it.

"I said, 'Look, that looks like a message in a bottle' and Spicey said 'pull ya head in' and I said, 'Nah, I'm serious mate'.”

Jorgen Faksvag from Norway before dropping the bottle over the side in January last year.

After pulling alongside the floating bottle, MrGreening said he could clearly see what looked like a candle-shaped rolled-up piece of paper.

The bottle was sealed with a special kind of cork and the pair made an excited dash to the mainland, where they smashed the bottle to retrieve the message.

Mr Greening was able to track down on Facebook the Norwegian writer of the message, who had penned the note while sailing through the islands of French Polynesia.

Jorgen Faksvag, after being contacted by MrGreening, told of his adventure through the Pacific.

The message was written on January 6 2017 and had travelled 6,500km from French Polynesia to arrive in the Whitsundays.

"He was quite excited that someone had found the bottle,” Mr Greening said.

The New Zealand expatriate now living in Airlie Beach said it was "amazing” that something so small had travelled so far to be found in the Whitsundays.

"It's a big reef, 2500km of reef, and it's pretty amazing to stumble across a bottle out there,” he said.

Another message in a bottle was found washed up on Long Island last month after being dropped in the ocean in the South Pacific more than two years ago.