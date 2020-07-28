Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brent Albert Lothian faced Gympie Magistrates Court charged with possessing crystal meth. File photo.
Brent Albert Lothian faced Gympie Magistrates Court charged with possessing crystal meth. File photo.
Crime

‘Met a girl named crystal meth’: Addict reads poem in court

by Grace Mason
28th Jul 2020 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A METH addict who held up a random stranger in her home with a hammer and knife read out a poem he penned, dedicated to his substance abuse, while being sentenced in court to more than six years jail.

Clint James Bell, 29, posed as a cleaner to force his way inside a 61-year-old Gladstone woman's home in January 2018, assault her and threaten her with weapons before stealing cash and a phone. He also violently attacked his older sister at her Cairns home in September last year, bashing and strangling her into unconsciousness.

But during his sentencing in the Cairns District Court on Monday he left Judge Dean Morzone "impressed" by his literary skills after reading aloud a piece of prose he wrote entitled "I met a girl named Crystal Meth".

The poem lamented his fractious relationship with the drug, with the court hearing he started taking illicit substances when he was just 12.

"I was honoured and impressed by your poetry, by your insight into the drug use that has gripped you for so long," Judge Morzone said, telling him he had "natural intellect" despite only reaching year 8 at school.

He was sentenced to six years and six months jail and will be eligible for parole in November next year.

Originally published as 'Met a girl named crystal meth': Drug addict reads poem in court

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

drug addict drugs editors picks offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Payne Cup premiers welcome MSHS in opening round

        premium_icon Payne Cup premiers welcome MSHS in opening round

        Rugby League The deck may be stacked against Mackay State High School today, but their coach would not have it any other way.

        • 28th Jul 2020 9:32 AM
        IN COURT: 32 people appearing at Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 32 people appearing at Bowen court today

        News Full list of everyone due to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today.

        Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        premium_icon Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        News Record numbers turned away from Qld as pandemic escalates in south

        FULL LIST: Every musician at Mackay Festival Sessions

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Every musician at Mackay Festival Sessions

        Music Take a listen to all the artists before next week including Jack McDougall, CLOVR...