Metal pipe used in Cannonvale ‘armed robbery’

Jordan Gilliland
4th Mar 2020 10:31 AM
TWO people have been charged over an alleged armed robbery in Cannonvale, with police saying a metal pipe was used to force a member of the public to hand over money.

A 31-year-old Cannonvale man and a 22-year-old Cannonvale woman have been charged with multiple offences following the alleged armed robbery.

Police allege about 2.15am on March 3, a person was approached by the two alleged thieves at the rear of a Cannonvale business on Shute Harbour Road.

Police say the man demanded money from the victim, pulling out a metal pipe and skateboard.

Before the pair left the area, the victim was allegedly escorted to a nearby bank where money was taken for him.

Police executed a search warrant on a unit in Cannonvale where it is alleged a skateboard and backpack were seized.

Police said quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug utensils were found and seized.

The 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with committing an armed robbery and contravening a police order.

The 22-year-old woman was arrested and charged with eight counts of supplying a dangerous drug, two counts of possessing a dangerous drug, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and two counts of possessing drug utensils.

They will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court later today.

      Top Stories

