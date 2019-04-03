'Metal rods with sharpened ends': Ice user's assault on cops

A MAN charged with a drink driving offence had been homeless and sleeping rough in his car at the time, an Ipswich court heard.

David Chitty had no intention of driving at the time but police charged him because of his level of intoxication.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Bernard Elmore, said Chitty was "out of it" when police found him in the vehicle.

He was also charged over a separate incident in which he assaulted police.

No facts of his actions to police officers were revealed before the open court.

David Glenn Chitty, 45, from Inala, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in charge of a motor vehicle when under the influence at Brookwater on January 10, 2018; and two counts of seriously assaulting police when armed on May 27, 2018 at Aspley.

His defence lawyer told the court Chitty was using ice daily when the police assaults occurred.

He said Chitty had not driven since the incident and had stopped using drugs.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it was a serious assault on police, and clearly "terrifying" to them.

"It appears he came out with metal rods with sharpened ends," Ms MacCallum said.

"At the end of the day, police are like everyone else. Such acts can frighten them when confronted by a person talking nonsensical gibberish, which made them clearly concerned for their welfare."

Ms MacCallum said Chitty had been diagnosed with mental health issues and was self-medicating.

She said the only option for his assault on police was a prison sentence, but a suspended sentence would be more beneficial as he had stayed out of trouble since.

She noted that he had been pro-active with rehabilitation courses and that his mother, a professional in health care, was prepared to assist him.

For the assaults on police, Chitty was sentenced to nine months' jail, immediately suspended for 18 months.

On the drink driving charge, he was fined $800 and his licence was disqualified for six months.