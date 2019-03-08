Menu
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Music

Metallica announce Aussie tour

8th Mar 2019 10:58 AM

METALLICA have confirmed that their WorldWired tour is coming to Australia and New Zealand in October.

The rockers will appear at Perth Optus Stadium on October 17, Adelaide Oval on October 20, Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on October 22, Sydney's ANZ Stadium on October 26, Brisbane's QSAC on October 29 and Auckland's Mt. Smart Stadium on October 31.

The tour will be Metallica's first in Australia since 2013 and first show in New Zealand since 2010.

Metallica is coming to Australia and New Zealand in October. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Metallica will be supported by Slipknot at all their Australian and New Zealand dates.

Special presales will commence for Metallica fan club members on Match 12 and American Express Card Members on March 13.

All other tickets will go on sale Monday March 19 on Live Nation's website, with prices starting at $127 and going up to $598 for a VIP package.

Metallica has so far played more than 130 shows of its WorldWired Tour since kicking it off in 2016.

As part of the WorldWired Tour every fan that purchases a ticket will receive a copy of Metallica's most recent record Hardwired … to Self-Destruct.

Heavy metal band Slipknot will be supporting Metallica on their Australia and New Zealand tour. Picture: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
