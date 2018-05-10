Meth, ammo and guns seized in Proserpine

GOTCHA: Drug and arms bust in Proserpine leaves a 28-year-old Gregory River man charged with 11 offences.

AFTER a month of investigations, Whitsunday Criminal Investigation Branch detectives brought down a Gregory River man allegedly involved with drug and gun offences yesterday.

The 28-year-old was allegedly found with drugs, cash and firearms at a property near Proserpine after police executed a search warrant at the Bruce Highway address.

A quantity of methylamphetamine, cannabis, prescription medication, drug utensils, a loaded rifle and handgun and more than $43,000 in cash was allegedly seized.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said police are committed to removing illegal firearms from the community.

"This is another example of our efforts in targeting illegal firearm possession and drug crime in the Mackay and Whitsundays area,” Detective Inspector Smith said.

"Every illegal firearm we take off the street makes the community safer.”

Whitsunday detective Luke Scells said six Whitsunday detectives and general duties officers were involved in the arrest as a result of community tip-offs and police intelligence work.

"We will continue to target drug offenders in the community and see them charged and brought before the courts,” he said.

The man was charged with 11 offences including three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing drug utensils and possessing explosives (ammunition) and one count each of possessing a Category 'B' weapon, possessing a Category 'H' weapon, possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence.

He is scheduled to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on June 11.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444, or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.