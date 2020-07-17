Menu
OPERATION ROMEO: The close of the operation landed 10 people under arrest for meth trafficking.
News

METH BUST: ‘Trafficking operation’ smashed

Tessa Flemming
17th Jul 2020 8:59 AM | Updated: 2:00 PM
SOUTHERN Downs police say they have dismantled an extensive trafficking operation allegedly supplying meth across the Darling Downs region.

On Wednesday July 16, detectives from the Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe and Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch, assisted by the Drug and Serious Crime Croup, arrested 10 people on 52 charges, including trafficking dangerous drugs.

According to Goondiwindi CIB Michael Flood, warrants were executed for nine properties across the Goondiwindi region yesterday.

The arrests signal the end of Operation Romeo Instance which had been in effect for months.

"This was the culmination of a protracted investigation of a network involved in the trafficking of methylamphetamine within the Darling Downs and southwest areas of Queensland and often into northern New South Wales," Detective Sgt Flood said.

While Sgt Flood declined to provide more information about those charged, he said they were all "younger-aged" offenders.

Four of the accused were held in Warwick custody and will appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court today.

More information to come.

