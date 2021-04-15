Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Drug utensils were among the illegal paraphernalia allegedly found at a North Mackay man’s house on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied
Drug utensils were among the illegal paraphernalia allegedly found at a North Mackay man’s house on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Meth, fireworks and a rifle: North Mackay man charged

Lillian Watkins
15th Apr 2021 11:30 AM | Updated: 4:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Weapons, fireworks and drugs were among the illegal paraphernalia allegedly found at a North Mackay man's house on Wednesday.

Mackay detectives searched the Canberra Street home where they allegedly found a large quantity of methylamphetamine, a rifle, ammunition, drug utensils, fireworks and about $20,000 in cash.

Police will allege the man also possessed items from a break and enter on a Blacks Beach residence on April 3. A red Honda motorbike was allegedly stolen in that burglary.

More stories:

Tim Pullen's killer loses Australian visa battle
Father avoids jail time over 'gutless, cowardly' DV attack

The 28-year-old man was charged with three counts of unlawfully possessing a weapon and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

He was also charged possessing fireworks, burglary, possessing a weapon with altered identification, possessing restricted items, receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking, receiving tainted property, stealing a vehicle and supplying dangerous drugs.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

The man was denied bail and is expected to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

An 18-year-old North Mackay woman was also issued a Notice to Appear for possessing a drug utensil.

blacks beach crime mackay crime north mackay crime possess weapons
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Next steps in Grosvenor mine explosion inquiry revealed

        Premium Content Next steps in Grosvenor mine explosion inquiry revealed

        News Hearings exploring the Grosvenor mine disaster on May 6 2020 and the 27 methane exceedances that occurred at the mine have now been adjourned.

        • 15th Apr 2021 2:59 PM
        Fears CQ mine will be abandoned over company’s money woes

        Premium Content Fears CQ mine will be abandoned over company’s money woes

        Business ‘Unless they can find a financier before the end of June, that company could go...

        CHEAP FLIGHTS DEAL: Fly Brisbane to Mackay for just $59

        Premium Content CHEAP FLIGHTS DEAL: Fly Brisbane to Mackay for just $59

        Travel This could be the perfect opportunity for travel-starved jetsetters with cheap...

        Ice trafficking Bowen mum’s jail term reduced on appeal

        Premium Content Ice trafficking Bowen mum’s jail term reduced on appeal

        Crime She was jailed for five years for her role in a high-level drug syndicate pushing...